BANKS Terry Died suddenly on
10th September 2019,
aged 72.
Dearly beloved husband of Maureen, much loved dad of Jane, Terry and Paul. Dear father in law of Michelle, Cindy and Mike.
Dear devoted granddad of Spencer, Shannon, Leon, Molly and Megan and great granddad to Nancy and Ezra. Dear brother
of Bert (dec), Arnold (dec),
Sheila and Colin.
Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and all that knew him.
Terry's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 26th September
at 14:30.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Terry to
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the Family.
All enquiries to
Penwortham Co-op Funeralcare
55 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham PR1 9XD
Tel: 01772 748244
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019