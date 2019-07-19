Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
13:00
St Andrew's Parish Church
Leyland
Service
Following Services
Andrew's Parish Churchyard
Leyland
Resources
Terry Adamson Notice
Adamson Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital with family by his side,
on 11th July 2019
Terry
Aged 47 years.
Much loved son of George and Linda. Devoted brother of Stephen. Much loved nephew and
a friend to many.
May you always walk in sunshine,
And God's love around you grow,
For the happiness you gave to us,
No one will ever know.
Funeral service at St Andrew's Parish Church, Leyland,
on Monday 22nd July 2019
at 1.00pm., followed by interment
in the churchyard.
The family have asked mourners
to wear bright clothing.
Family flowers only, donations gratefully received on behalf of
The Renal Unit, Royal Preston Hospital.
C/o N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5 - 7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland PR25 2EL
Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
