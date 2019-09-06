Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:15
St Mary's Church
Leyland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Richards

Notice Condolences

Teresa Richards Notice
RICHARDS Teresa (Terry) Peacefully on 4th September 2019 at Coniston House, aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Gerry, much loved mum to James and Susan, mother-in-law to Margaret and Christopher and a dearly loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
Goodnight, God bless.
The Requiem Mass will take place at St Mary's Church, Leyland on Wednesday 11th September at 12.15pm, followed by committal
in St Mary's Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
any donations, if desired, will be gratefully received on behalf
of Alzheimers' Society.
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.