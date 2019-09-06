|
RICHARDS Teresa (Terry) Peacefully on 4th September 2019 at Coniston House, aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Gerry, much loved mum to James and Susan, mother-in-law to Margaret and Christopher and a dearly loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
Goodnight, God bless.
The Requiem Mass will take place at St Mary's Church, Leyland on Wednesday 11th September at 12.15pm, followed by committal
in St Mary's Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
any donations, if desired, will be gratefully received on behalf
of Alzheimers' Society.
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019