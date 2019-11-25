|
RAYNOR (Nee Molloy) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of
Teresa
who sadly passed away on November 15th 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, devoted mum of
Gerard (deceased),
Frances and Marie-Louise,
cherished grandma to Elizabeth, Charlotte, James, Johnathan, Helena, Mariella and Heather,
dear mother-in-law to Alan,
Alban and Julie and a loving
great-grandma to Oscar,
Daisy and Isabella.
Requiem Mass at
St. Maria Goretti RC Church
on Friday November 29th at 11am,
followed by interment at
Our Lady and St. Michaels Church, Alston.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 25, 2019