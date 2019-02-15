Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00
St. Clare's Church
Fulwood
View Map
MADDEN Teresa In her 89th year, who died suddenly, but peacefully at home, with her ever loving husband by her side, on 8th February 2019.
"Most Sacred heart of Jesus,
We place our trust in you"
Precious wife of Frank,
devoted mother of Ellen, Kathleen, Patricia, Martin and John,
beloved mother-in-law to John, David, Dawn and Michelle, cherished grandma to Nicola, Rebecca, Patrick, Ruth, Jack, Sophie, Connor and Ben
and much loved great grandma
to Ciara, Neve, Vinny, Liam,
Molly and Libby.
Requiem Mass at St. Clare's Church, Fulwood, on Wednesday 20th February at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment at
Our Lady and St. Michael's Church, Alston Lane.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
'Heartbeat'
c/o Martin's,
The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
