W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30
St. Francis, The Hill Chapel
Goosnargh
Teresa Bamber Notice
BAMBER Teresa Loving wife of Bill, mother to John, Christine, Caroline, William and Paul and a much loved grandmother and
great grandmother.
Passed away peacefully on Friday 18th October, aged 87 years.
'Loved by all and will
be sadly missed.'
The Requiem Mass and
interment will take place at
St. Francis, The Hill Chapel, Goosnargh, on Tuesday
29th October at 10.30am.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019
