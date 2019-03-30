Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corportation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Longridge Road
Pritchard Terence On 14th March 2019 at
Royal Preston Hospital.

Much loved husband to the late Edna. Dad to Tracey and Angela, father-in-law to Eddie and
grandad to Ben and Sean.
82 years thoroughly lived
with humour and grace.

Service to be held at
Preston Crematorium, Longridge Road, PR2 5BY at 1.45pm on Wednesday 3rd April.
Donations greatly appreciated to Prostate Cancer UK,
British Heart Foundation and
Alzheimer's Society via family
or the funeral directors,
Clifford Ward Funeral Services, Mount Pleasant, Preston, PR1 2UQ, Tel: 01772 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 30, 2019
