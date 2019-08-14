Home

ENTWISTLE Terence
'Terry' Sheila and all of Terry's
family wish to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for their kind words of comfort, thoughts, and cards of condolence.
Thank you to all who attended
the funeral service and who have very generously donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Special thanks to Canon Towers for his thoughtful ministrations, and finally to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their respectful and professional help
in co-ordinating the arrangements at such a difficult time.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2019
