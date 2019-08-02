Home

ENTWISTLE Terence Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 30th July 2019,
aged 84 years.

Devoted husband of Sheila,
loving father of Janet (deceased), Christine and Kate.
Adored grandfather of
Frank, beloved brother of
Brenda, Susan and Peter.
Sadly missed father-in-law of Paul, and good friend to many.
Funeral service and interment
will take place at
St Andrew's R.C Church, Cottam on Friday 9th August at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Terence will benefit
Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the funeral director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
219 Tag Lane, Ingol,
PR2 3TY
Tel: 01772 722415.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019
