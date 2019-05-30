|
BELSHAW Terence (Terry) Dorothy, Catherine, David and family would most sincerely like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all your kind expressions of sympathy and condolences received during
this sad time.
Grateful thanks for the generous donations received for
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Many thanks to
Father Paul Fletcher for his kind ministrations, the Empire Services Club for their hospitality, to all the staff at Moor Park House and lastly to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
