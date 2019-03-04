Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
15:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Sylvia Willacy

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Willacy Notice
WILLACY On the 24th February 2019
Sylvia
Aged 78 years
The much loved partner to Derek,
loving mum to
Debbie, Mandy & John,
stepmother to
Lee, Paul & Phil,
nana to David, Emily,
Hannah, Bradley, Jenny,
Lucy, Tyler, Natalie,
Thomas, Christopher & Rebecca.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March 2019
at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK', c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
