|
|
|
WILLACY On the 24th February 2019
Sylvia
Aged 78 years
The much loved partner to Derek,
loving mum to
Debbie, Mandy & John,
stepmother to
Lee, Paul & Phil,
nana to David, Emily,
Hannah, Bradley, Jenny,
Lucy, Tyler, Natalie,
Thomas, Christopher & Rebecca.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March 2019
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK', c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More