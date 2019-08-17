Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
15:00
Blessed Sacrament
Farringdon Lane
Preston
Clayton Sylvia Died peacefully at home surrounded by her family
on 9th August 2019.
Very much loved mum of Caroline, Stuart (deceased), Jacqueline, Sharon, Harry, Susanne, Michelle, also a much loved mother-in-law and grandmother.
God saw the road
was getting rough,
and the hills were hard to climb.
So He closed your weary eyelids
and whispered peace be thine.
Sylvia wished family and friends to attend her funeral service at Blessed Sacrament, Farringdon Lane, Preston, PR2 6LX on
Friday 23rd August at 3.00pm, prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to
St Catherine's if wished.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 17, 2019
