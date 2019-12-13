|
BRYCE Peacefully at Dovehaven Care Home on 8th December 2019.
Aged 95 years.
SYLVIA
Loving and much loved wife
of Archie (deceased).
Devoted mum of John,
Andrew and Tracey.
Dear sister of Marjorie and Pauline (both deceased).
Cherished grandma of Eve and Robert and a beloved auntie.
Sylvia's Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December
at 9:15am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may
be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Society c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019