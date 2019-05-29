Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00
St John The Baptist Church
Broughton
Notice Condolences

Susan Gold Notice
GOLD (née Adams)
Susan Died peacefully at home on Wednesday 22nd May,
aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of the late
William Duncan,
loving sister of Dorothy and a
very dear friend and
wonderful neighbour to many.
The funeral service will take place at St John The Baptist Church, Broughton on Tuesday 4th June at 11am, prior to committal at Much Hoole Woodland Burial Ground.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to 'Light up a Life'
(to be forwarded to the
Parish Church funds.)
William Houghton
Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772-782291.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2019
