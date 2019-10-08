Home

SINGLETON STUART Audrey and her family would like to thank everyone for their support, messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Stuart.
A very grateful thank you to all at Lady Elsie Finney House, who cared for Stuart so well over the last several years. A thank you also to Ness Starkey for a wonderful funeral service and lastly to
William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified service.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2019
