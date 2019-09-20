Home

Stuart Singleton

Stuart Singleton Notice
SINGLETON Stuart Peacefully after a long illness at Lady Elsie Finney House,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey,
loving father of Diane (deceased) and Jill, dear father in law of David and much loved grandfather of Matthew and Elissia.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to either 'Alzheimer's Society' or
'Lady Elsie Finney House.'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019
