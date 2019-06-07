Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Stuart Dolphin

Notice

Stuart Dolphin Notice
DOLPHIN Stuart James We wish to express our sincere thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues, for their support, kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes received and to those who gave generous donations for 'The Rosemere Cancer Foundation' and
'The Brain Tumour Charity', following our sad loss of Stuart.
Thank you to the medical support teams for all the care and
support given to Stuart.
Thank you to Fr Raphael at
Brindle St Joseph's R.C. Church
for the lovely service.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
