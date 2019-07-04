Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Stuart Alcock

Stuart Alcock Notice
ALCOCK Stuart Clive Alcock Passed away suddenly at home,
on 25th June 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Wendy and
Julie and father-in-law of Neil, cherished grandad of Daniel, Sophie and Luke and
great grandad of Leon.
'Never more than a thought away,
Loved and remembered every day'
Service at Charnock
Richard Crematorium, on
Wednesday 17th July at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
'Galloway's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019
