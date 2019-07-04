|
|
|
ALCOCK Stuart Clive Alcock Passed away suddenly at home,
on 25th June 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Wendy and
Julie and father-in-law of Neil, cherished grandad of Daniel, Sophie and Luke and
great grandad of Leon.
'Never more than a thought away,
Loved and remembered every day'
Service at Charnock
Richard Crematorium, on
Wednesday 17th July at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
'Galloway's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019