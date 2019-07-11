MAY Steven Edward Cruelly taken from us

on May 20th 2019,

aged 50 years.

Son of the late

Edward and Sheila May,

brother of Sharon and Michelle &

father to Natalia and Dylan May.

For anyone wishing to pay their respects to him, there will be a service held at Preston Crematorium on Friday

12th July 2019 at 2.30pm.

There will be no after funeral celebrations due to the

nature of Steven's death.

Any donations you wish to make will be kindly received for the Mental Health Charity, MIND c/o NC Funeral Directors, 11 Langcliffe Road, Preston, PR2 6UE,

tel: 01772 876878.



Steven, may you finally

rest in peace back in the arms

of our Mum and Dad.



You will always be

in our thoughts xxx Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 11, 2019