Steven May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven May

Steven May Notice

Steven May Notice
MAY Steven Edward Cruelly taken from us
on May 20th 2019,
aged 50 years.
Son of the late
Edward and Sheila May,
brother of Sharon and Michelle &
father to Natalia and Dylan May.
For anyone wishing to pay their respects to him, there will be a service held at Preston Crematorium on Friday
12th July 2019 at 2.30pm.
There will be no after funeral celebrations due to the
nature of Steven's death.
Any donations you wish to make will be kindly received for the Mental Health Charity, MIND c/o NC Funeral Directors, 11 Langcliffe Road, Preston, PR2 6UE,
tel: 01772 876878.

Steven, may you finally
rest in peace back in the arms
of our Mum and Dad.

You will always be
in our thoughts xxx
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 11, 2019
