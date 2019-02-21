|
HUGHES Rev. Steven Philip MBE It is with great sadness that
Steven passed away peacefully on the 15th of February 2019, in
North Wales where he had retired.
At the end, he was
surrounded by his family.
Love Mandy, Adina and Ben.
Funeral Service will be held at
St Michael's Parish Church, Hoole on Wednesday 27th February at 10am followed by committal at Burscough Crematorium.
We kindly ask that instead of flowers donations may be given in Steve's memory to UK charity SHARE, The Community of the Cross and Nails, Coventry Cathedral or St Michael's
Parish Church, Hoole.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton, Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
