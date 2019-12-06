|
|
|
BESWICK Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 30th November 2019
Aged 74 years.
Steven James David
Loving and much loved
husband of Jane.
Devoted Dad of Kenneth and Paul
and father-in-law to Jayne.
Dear brother of Sue.
Cherished Grandad to Hannah, Claudia and Jake.
Steve's Funeral Service is to be
held at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only, please.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019