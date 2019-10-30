|
|
|
Begbie Steven Alexander Aged 60 years.
Passed away peacefully
at St Catherine's Hospice
on 24th October.
Loving son of John and Betty,
loved brother of Ian and Neil,
much loved father to Charlotte
and James, brother in law to
Kate and Helen, and uncle to Melissa and Casey.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 7th November at 1.45pm.
Refreshments at
Wilbram Street Club
after the service.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Special thanks to all the staff
at St Catherine's.
All enquiries to
Redscar Funeral Home
Tel: 01772 796669
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2019