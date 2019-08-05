|
|
|
Howson Steve Treasured memories
of my soulmate.
They say there is a reason,
They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason,
Will change the way I feel,
For no one knows the heartache,
That lies behind my smile,
And no one knows how
many times,
I have broken down and cried,
I want to tell you something,
So there won't be any doubt,
Your'e so wonderful to think of,
And so hard to live without.
Miss you Steve,
All my love, Karen x x
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 5, 2019