|
|
|
RICHMOND Stephen Passed away peacefully at his home on 12th October 2019,
aged 62 years.
Dearly loved husband of Linda, much loved father of John, Andrew and Lisa.
Devoted grandad of Ava, Finley, Harry and Brody.
Dear brother of Margaret (dec.) Barbara, Jean, Bobby and David.
Memories are the loveliest thing
They last from day to day
They can't get lost
They don't wear out
And can't be given away
Funeral Mass is to be held on Friday 25th October at
St Teresa's R.C Church, Penwortham, at 12 noon
followed by burial at
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019