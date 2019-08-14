Home

POWERED BY

Services
H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30
Charnock Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Parr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Parr

Notice Condolences

Stephen Parr Notice
PARR STEPHEN VALENTINE Passed away peacefully , surrounded by his loving family
on 6th August 2019,
aged 92 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Tony and Janice and a loving grandad and great grandad.
Sadly missed
Funeral service and committal at Charnock Crematorium on Friday, 23rd August 2019, at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Inquiries to
H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP,
Tel. 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.