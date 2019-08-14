|
|
|
PARR STEPHEN VALENTINE Passed away peacefully , surrounded by his loving family
on 6th August 2019,
aged 92 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Tony and Janice and a loving grandad and great grandad.
Sadly missed
Funeral service and committal at Charnock Crematorium on Friday, 23rd August 2019, at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Inquiries to
H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP,
Tel. 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2019