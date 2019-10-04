|
|
|
MOSS Suddenly, on
27th September 2019,
in hospital,
STEPHEN (STEVE)
Aged 64 years.
The dearly loved husband of Janet, loving dad of Sam, Andy and Michelle and a devoted grandad.
'He left us so suddenly,
His last thoughts unknown,
But he left special memories
We are so proud to own.'
Funeral Service at
St. Joseph's Church,
Skeffington Road, Preston, on
Tuesday 8th October at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019