Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Harrison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Harrison

Notice HARRISON Stephen Dot and family would like to

thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, cards of condolence and

generous donations for

The Alzheimer's Society.

A special thank you to my daughters Lesley & Lisa for all the extra support given, thank you to all at Trinity Fold for such good care and support to Stephen,

I can't thank them enough.

Also thanks to my good friends Miraide and Lol who have always been there for me, and to Blackburn Rovers Football Club for their kind words and tributes.

Finally thank you to

Rev Tony Crawford for a lovely service and David Cowburn Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements.

God bless Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices