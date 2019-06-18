|
HARRISON Stephen William Peacefully on 13th June at Royal Preston Hospital aged 56 years.
The dearly love son of Dorothy and Ken (deceased), much loved brother to Lesley, Lisa and Dawn, brother-in-law to Alan and Tat
and a loving uncle to all his
nieces and nephews.
Re-united with his Dad
The Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Monday 24th June at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
