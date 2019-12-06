|
|
|
CUMMINGS Stephen Robert
"BOB" Pat and family would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the very sad loss of Bob.
Grateful thanks to Michael Brabin for his lovely service, Nick and staff at Wm Houghton Funeral Directors for all their guidance and support & to Bethany at the Bloom Room for her beautiful flowers.
Thank you also to Dr. Lyndsey Taylor at Stonebridge Surgery and the District Nursing team for the exceptional care given to Bob & finally, thank you to all who attended the service and who donated so generously to Cancer Research UK in Bob's memory.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019