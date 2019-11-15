|
|
|
CUMMINGS STEPHEN ROBERT
'BOB' Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 11th November, aged 79 years.
The beloved husband of Pat,
loving dad of Mandy, Mark and Dawn, father in law of Joanne and the very proud grandad of Oliver, Harriett, Sam, Jack and
'little Bramble' (the dog)
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
' Cancer Research UK'
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 788291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019