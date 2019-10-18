|
|
|
SHORE Stella Margaret On the 14th October 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 79.
Beloved wife of Mike,
sister of Chris, mother of
Andrew, Ian, Anthony and Ruth,
mother- in-law to Claire and Steve,
and much loved gran to
Matthew, Stephen, Joe and Katie.
'Forever in our hearts
and sadly missed.'
Requiem Mass at Our Lady
and St Edward's RC Church,
Fulwood, Preston on Tuesday
29th October 2019 at 10:30 am
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alzheimer's Society and/or
Carmelite Convent Preston c/o
and all further enquiries to:
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood,
Preston, PR2 9XL.
Tel: (01772) 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019