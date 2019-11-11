|
|
|
HOLMES (Nee Clitheroe) Passed away peacefully
at Royal Preston Hospital
on 2nd November 2019
aged 83 years.
STELLA MARIE
Loving and much loved wife of Derek. Loving mother of Steven. Dear mother-in-law of Julie. Cherished grandma
and great grandma.
Stella's Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium
on Monday 18th November
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired
may be made to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston, PR2 2LQ.
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 11, 2019