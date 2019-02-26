Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Roper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley Roper

Notice ROPER John and the family of the late Stanley 'Stan' Roper would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy, messages and cards during their recent sad bereavement.

Thanks to St Ambrose Church, Leyland for their warm welcome and hosting the service.

Sincere thanks to the Rev. Graham Ashworth for leading the service and the interment of Stan alongside his dear wife Diana with sensitivity and thoughtfulness.

Thank you to Janet for providing the refreshments and the Leyland and Farington Club for kind use of their facilities.

Finally, a heartfelt thanks to

Neil and Kath Harvey at

Harvey's Funerals for their wonderfully dignified and professional arrangements.

