Roper Peacefully with his his son by
his side in Chorley Hospital on Wednesday 13th February 2019,
Stanley 'Stan'
Aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Diana
and loving father of John.
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
A celebration of Stan's life
will take place on
Friday 22nd February 2019 at
St Ambrose C of E Church Leyland at 10:30 followed by interment at St Andrew's churchyard.
Donations, if so desired, to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals N.H. S Trust C/O
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel - 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
