B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
15:00
St. Mary's RC Church
Leyland
Stanislaw Pawlowski Notice
PAWLOWSKI On 14th October 2019,
peacefully at
Meadow Bank Nursing Home,
Stanislaw Jan
(Stanley)
aged 94 years
Beloved husband of the late
June Esme, devoted father of Anne, loving father-in-law to David, devoted Gramps of Dominic and family, Karen and family and Gareth and family.
Your vacant place no-one can fill
We miss you now and always will
God Bless.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Meadow Bank Nursing Home (Willow House) c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Mary's RC Church, Leyland on Friday 25th October at 3:00pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
PAWLOWSKI
Stanislaw Jan
(Stanley)
To have known this lovely man,
even though only for a
few short years, has been
a joy and a privilege.
A true gentleman
Safe in the arms of an Angel
Sandra and Maurice Kitchen.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 21, 2019
