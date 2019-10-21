PAWLOWSKI On 14th October 2019,

peacefully at

Meadow Bank Nursing Home,

Stanislaw Jan

(Stanley)

aged 94 years

Beloved husband of the late

June Esme, devoted father of Anne, loving father-in-law to David, devoted Gramps of Dominic and family, Karen and family and Gareth and family.

Your vacant place no-one can fill

We miss you now and always will

God Bless.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired,

to Meadow Bank Nursing Home (Willow House) c/o

the Funeral Director

(please gift aid if possible)

Requiem Mass will be held at

St. Mary's RC Church, Leyland on Friday 25th October at 3:00pm followed by committal at

Charnock Richard Crematorium.

All enquiries to

Messrs B. Livesey Ltd

Tel: 01257 262602

PAWLOWSKI

Stanislaw Jan

(Stanley)

To have known this lovely man,

even though only for a

few short years, has been

a joy and a privilege.

A true gentleman

Safe in the arms of an Angel

Sandra and Maurice Kitchen. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 21, 2019