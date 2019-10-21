|
|
|
PAWLOWSKI On 14th October 2019,
peacefully at
Meadow Bank Nursing Home,
Stanislaw Jan
(Stanley)
aged 94 years
Beloved husband of the late
June Esme, devoted father of Anne, loving father-in-law to David, devoted Gramps of Dominic and family, Karen and family and Gareth and family.
Your vacant place no-one can fill
We miss you now and always will
God Bless.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Meadow Bank Nursing Home (Willow House) c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Mary's RC Church, Leyland on Friday 25th October at 3:00pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
PAWLOWSKI
Stanislaw Jan
(Stanley)
To have known this lovely man,
even though only for a
few short years, has been
a joy and a privilege.
A true gentleman
Safe in the arms of an Angel
Sandra and Maurice Kitchen.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 21, 2019