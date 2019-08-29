|
WILCOCK Stan Peacefully in hospital on
22nd August 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Marlene
and dearly loved dad of
Darren and Paula.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Wednesday 4th September 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Friends of Chorley Hospital
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019