Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00
St Agnes' RC Church
Eccleston
Simon Ryan Notice
RYAN Simon John D'Arcy Peacefully in St Catherine's Hospice on 14th November 2019,
Simon
Aged 63 Years.
The loving and much loved husband of Alison, dear brother of D'Arcy, loving uncle of Fiona, Andrew, Helen and Alastair and cherished great uncle.
Requiem Mass is to be held at
St Agnes' RC Church, Eccleston on Monday 2nd December at 11.00am, followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Simon are welcome and will benefit St Catherine's Hospice, c/o the family.
All Enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 21, 2019
