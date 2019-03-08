Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
13:00
St Leonard's C of E Church
Penwortham
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
14:00
Hill Road Cemetery
Penwortham
View Map
Notice

Shirley Walker Notice
WALKER On the 3rd March 2019.
Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital.
Shirley
Aged 71 years
Devoted mum to
Jason, Wayne & Scott,
loving nana to Liam, Tom,
Aimee, Chloe & Dillan,
great nana to Mia & Eric,
sister to Roy & David.
'Love always,
night, night, God Bless'
Funeral Service at
St Leonard's C of E Church, Penwortham on
Wednesday 13th March 2019
at 1.00 p.m.,
followed by Interment
at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham at 2.00 p.m.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
