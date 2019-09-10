Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Shirley Overend Notice
OVEREND On 5th September 2019
Peacefully at Moor Park House.
Shirley Margaret
Aged 86 years.
Loving sister of Diana,
sister in law of David,
dear nan of Jamie, Ian,
Kate, Jenny & Laura,
a loving great nan
& friend to many.
'Gone swinging on a star.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 10.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Research UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2019
