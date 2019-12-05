Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Nuttall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Nuttall

Notice Condolences

Shirley Nuttall Notice
NUTTALL Shirley Peacefully in hospital on
30th November 2019,
aged 82 years.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum of Stephen (deceased) and Stuart, loving grandma to Lucy and Katy and dear sister of Gordon.

Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
St Oswald's R C Church, Longton on Monday 9th December 2019
at 1.00pm, prior to
interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -