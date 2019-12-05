|
|
|
NUTTALL Shirley Peacefully in hospital on
30th November 2019,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum of Stephen (deceased) and Stuart, loving grandma to Lucy and Katy and dear sister of Gordon.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
St Oswald's R C Church, Longton on Monday 9th December 2019
at 1.00pm, prior to
interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019