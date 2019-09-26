Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Holme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Holme

Notice Condolences

Shirley Holme Notice
HOLME On 21st September 2019
in Hospital and
of Walmer Bridge.

Shirley
Aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond,
loving mother to
Garry, Raymond and Terease,
dear grandma of
Martin, Rachel and Jack,
devoted nanna of Nathan and Lillie, much loved sister of Jimaine.
"Reunited"
Funeral Service and Committal at Southport Crematoirum on Wednesday 2nd October at 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.
Inquiries to
G.C Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.