Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Shereen Cairns

Shereen Cairns Notice
CAIRNS On 21st March 2019,
in hospital.
Shereen
Aged 36 years
'You were a fighter, sweet heart
For nearly 12 months,
I know that you'll be in
Heaven with God,
I love you with all my heart forever
We'll meet again'
All my love Dad x x x
Funeral Service at St. Mary Magdalene's Parish Church, Ribbleton, on Friday 5th April at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial at
Preston Cemetery.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
