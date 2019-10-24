|
|
|
WARNER (nee Whitney) Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 17th October 2019
SHEILA
Aged 72 years.
Much loved mother of Guy and Robin, loving mother-in-law to Alannah, cherished grandma of Bastyan and a devoted
sister to Andrew.
May the sun shine warm
upon your face.
Funeral service will take place at St. Ambrose Church, Leyland on Friday 1st November 2019 at 10.30am followed by private committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to 'Age U.K.' c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019