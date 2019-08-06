Home

L. Stewart Dimond & Son
2 Bridge Street
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YB
01995 602 316
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00
St Mary and St Michaels Church
Garstang
MURPHY Sheila Peacefully in hospital,
aged 85 years.
Much loved wife
and best friend
of the late Terry.
Dearly loved mum of Julie
and dear mother in law of Bill. Loving sister to Mary
and much loved auntie.
Sheila will be sadly missed by all her family and friends
and all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary and St Michaels Church, Garstang on Monday 12th August 2019 at 11:00am followed by committal in the church yard.
Further enquiries please to
Dimonds funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR31YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2019
