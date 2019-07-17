|
|
|
McDADE Peacefully, on 10th July 2019,
at Moor Park House,
surrounded by her family.
SHEILA
Aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, much loved mother of Susan,
Ruth and John, mother-in-law to Graham and Alan, grandma to Lauren, Matthew, Sharon, Rachel and Graeme, great grandma to Toby, Sophie, Jack, Daisy and Phoebe and friend to many.
'So many treasured memories
and will be sadly missed.'
A Celebration of Sheila's life
will take place at St. Margaret's Parish Church, Ingol,
on Monday 22nd July at 11.30 a.m. Mourning attire unnecessary.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for either 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
or 'Moor Park House' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2019