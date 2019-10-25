|
KILROY Peacefully on 15th October 2019,
in Longridge Hall and Lodge,
SHEILA
Aged 70 years,
A much loved wife,
mum and grandma.
'Resting in peace
with her mum and dad'
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of
St. Mary The Virgin, Goosnargh
on Wednesday 30th October
at 1.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for 'Dementia U.K.' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019