Bradley On 25th June 2019 peacefully
at St Catherine's Hospice with
her family by her side
SHEILA
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Derek.
Dearly loved mother of Yvonne, Steven and Yvette.
Loving mother in law of Mark, Pauline and Barry.
Loving and devoted nanna
and great nanna.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o funeral director.
Funeral service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July 2019
at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs.B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
