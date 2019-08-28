|
BANISTER Sheila Mary
(nee Jones) Aged 81, passed away suddenly at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee on 17th August 2019,
after a long illness bravely borne.
Dearly beloved wife of
Ernest (Ernie) Banister, much loved mum of Diane, Debbie, Duncan and Darren, dearest mother in law of Alastair and Louise, cherished gran of Daniel, Louise, Kieran, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Harry and Daisy and dearest
great gran of Brogan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a memorial service for Sheila which will be held in All Saints Church,
Station Road, Hesketh Bank, Preston, PR4 6SQ on
Monday 16th September 2019, commencing at 11.30am.
There will be light refreshments in the church hall after the service. No flowers please, donations to Dorward House, Montrose. (Address-Dorward House,
24 Dorward Road, Montrose,
DD10 8SB). Thanks to all the
staff at Ninewells and to everyone at Dorward House for their
loving care.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2019