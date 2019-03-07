|
|
|
WOODRUFF - GRAY On 26th February 2019,
suddenly at home
Sharon Ann
aged 48 years .
Beloved wife of Darren, dearly loved daughter of Tommy and Mary, loving sister to Judith and Michelle also much loved daughter-in-law and sister-in-law.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Walton Centre and
Epilepsy Action c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
Requiem Mass to take place at
St. Mary's R.C. Church, Euxton
on Wednesday 13th March at 10:00am followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More