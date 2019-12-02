Home

Sean Haslegrave

Notice Condolences

Sean Haslegrave Notice
Haslegrave Who passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November in hospital with his family by his side.
Sean Matthew,
aged 68 years.
Lovingly remembered by
all his family and friends.
Requiem mass at
St Wilfrids Church Preston on
Thursday 5th December at 1.45pm followed by cremation
at Preston crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Hosanna House and
Children's Pilgrimage Trust.
c/o and all inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2019
